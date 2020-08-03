TT to attend virtual regional covid19 meeting Wednesday

Terrence Deyalsingh -

A COUNTRY representative will be in attendance at a virtual meeting on covid19 in Latin America and the Caribbean on Wednesday.

This was announced by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Monday at the covid19 virtual briefing.

The theme of the meeting would be "Accelerating access to covid19 tools in Latin America and the Caribbean."

Deyalsingh explained that the meeting is being held to discuss and promote regional and international co-operation on vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

"TT has to understand how the multilateral architecture is developing and we want to be a part of it."

He said the discussion will include self-finance, vaccines and the policy for allocation of vaccines to different countries.

He reported that either CMO Dr Roshan Parasram, technical director of epidemiological division Dr Avery Hinds or principal medical officer, epidemiology Dr Naresh Nandram will be in attendance at the virtual meeting.