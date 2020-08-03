Three recovered patients discharged from Caura

Three patients have been discharged from Caura Hospital. The number of discharged patients is now 135 and the number of positive cases remains at 182.

The 10 am update from the Ministry of Health of Monday said 56 more samples have been submitted for testing, making the total number 8,570. Of those, the number of unique patient tests done is 6,984 and the number of repeated tests is 1,586.

There are 39 active covid19 patients, 35 at Caura Hospital and four at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. The number of deaths remains at eight.