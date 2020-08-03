Sinanan: Choice is between corruption and progress

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. - Ayanna Kinsale

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the people must choose between wastage and progress on August 10 and he urged them to choose wisely.

Speaking at the PNM’s virtual campaign rally Monday night, Sinanan said there were incidents of concern during the tenure of the People’s Partnership.

He said instances of corruption became apparent when he assumed office as minister in 2015.

Referring to the use of helicopters for transportation of ministers, Sinanan claimed that after a football match, the helicopter pilot was instructed to return to the venue to collect a jacket a minister forgot.

“You have to choose the excesses of 2010 to 2015 or the prudent management of 2015 to present.

“They cancelled the Offshore Patrol Vessels but kept the helicopters.

“Let me give you a story. Once there was a football match. A minister forgot his jacket in Matelot so they sent the helicopter back to get the jacket. Can you imagine the cost of that jacket? The cost of those helicopters to you was close to $2 billion,” Sinanan said.

He said it was his intention to not only do more with less as the minister but also regain the trust of the people in terms of infrastructure projects.