Rambharat: We won’t bring back sugar

Clarence Rambharat - Lincoln Holder

THE PNM's candidate for Chaguanas East Clarence Rambharat says revival of the sugar industry may be more costly than beneficial and there is no intention by government to restore activity in this part of the agricultural sector.

Speaking at the PNM’s virtual campaign meeting Monday night, Rambharat responded to a promise by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to revive the sugar industry, saying it is just not profitable to start back this industry.

He said that in place of sugar, there are other areas that could be stimulated for more economic returns. Referring to the distribution of land leases to former Caroni 1975 Ltd workers, Rambharat said that policy was driven by the European Union (EU) who saw TT’s declining future in the sugar industry.

“If the EU understands why TT and other Commonwealth sugar producers have to get out of sugar (industry), why does Kamla Persad-Bissessar not understand this also," he asked.

Anyone who suggests we can return to the days of growing cane, he said, burning cane and grinding cane to make sugar is out of touch.

Rambharat said five areas of agriculture, from land tenure to stabilising agricultural production, came about during the five years of government's term in office. Rambharat is going up against the UNC's Vandana Mohit who was selected by that party ahead of the then incumbent MP, Fazal Karim.