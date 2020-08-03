Police cruising in CSL T10

Police Cricket team bowler Rayad Emrit celebrates after getting the wicket of Amir Jangoo caught behind by Brian Christmas for one. PHOTO COURTESY CSL - CSL

POLICE Cricket team won back-to-back matches in the Central Super League (CSL) T10 tournament at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, on Saturday night.

Police outplayed ts opponents completing two eight-wicket victories. In the first match, the trio of Rayad Emrit (2/6), Odean Smith (2/6) and Anthony Gonzales (2/19) were all among the wickets as Combine All Stars scored 77 for seven in ten overs. Emrit and Smith were unplayable as they bowled two overs apiece. Hakim Mitchell cracked 32 off 13 deliveries with two fours and three sixes and Barry Hassanali pitched in with 12.

In reply, Trinbago Knight Riders opener Lendl Simmons showed some form leading up to the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament with 33 not out. The right-hander struck two fours and three sixes in his 16-ball innings as Police scored 80/2 in seven overs. Stephan Wharwood contributed 26 not out and Mitchell took 1/3.

El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) were also no match for Police. Batting first, EYM could only muster 54/8 in ten overs with Alden Daniel and Isaiah Rajah both scoring 11. Again, Emrit proved a handful for the batsmen as he took 2/5 in two overs and Simmons grabbed 2/7 in his two-over spell.

Police raced to 56/2 in 4.5 overs with Smith hitting 24 not out off seven balls with one four and three sixes and Mbeki Joseph scored 14 not out. Rajah got 1/16 for EYM.

Playoff matches will be played this week.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Combine All Stars 77/7 (10 overs) (Hakim Mitchell 32, Barry Hassanali 12; Rayad Emrit 2/6, Odean Smith 2/6, Anthony Gonzales 2/19) vs Police 80/2 (7 overs) (Lendl Simmons 33 not out, Stephan Wharwood 26 not out; H Mitchell 1/3) Police won by eight wickets

El Socorro Youth Movement 54/8 (10 overs) (Alden Daniel 11, Isaiah Rajah 11; Rayad Emrit 2/5, Lendl Simmons 2/7) vs Police 56/2 (4.5 overs) (Odean Smith 24 not out, Mbeki Joseph 14 not out; I Rajah 1/16) Police won by eight wickets