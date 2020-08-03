PEP leader: I wouldn't contest Padarath's eligibility

Barry Padarath -

Leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Edward Alexander said he does not support the approach of the PNM in challenging the eligibility of the UNC's candidate for Princes Town, Barry Padarath.

Speaking at the opening of the PEP's party headquarters on Park Street, on Monday, Alexander responded to queries over the eligibility of Padarath's candidacy,saying he was entitled to represent his party.

It was reported that Padarath was required to sign Form 37 under Section 7 (3) in the Election Rules. Instead his agent signed Form 38 on his behalf, even though Padarath was in the country. The PNM is planning to argue that he should have signed a form himself.

Referring to his own challenges in having one of the PEP's candidates Hadassah Charles McLeod return to TT in time for the election, Alexander accused the PNM of playing "dirty politics" by using the coronavirus as a tool in its campaign.

"Barry Padarath is entitled to be represented. He was in quarantine, as far as I know, when his agent signed on his behalf.

"This is cheap and dirty politics and it is using covid19 conveniently, and we will have none of it and we will support none of it.

"When I had to stand up against the UNC defacing posters, they were also defacing PNM posters, and if this is to be a free and fair election, it should be free and fair for everybody, including the PNM, the PEP and the UNC. But it must also be free and fair for all the people of TT and the constituents."