Nine Venezuelans detained in Palo Seco

Police have detained nine Venezuelans as they tried to enter TT illegally through Palo Seco beach.

Around 10.15 am, Santa Flora police responded to an anonymous tip about the illegal entry of the migrants.

Acting Cpl Monsegue and PC Clarke detained two adults, four teenagers and three children. They were unable to catch the driver of the small pirogue.

The Venezuelans have since been tested for covid19 at the Siparia health facility and were being held at the Erin police station.

Investigations are continuing.