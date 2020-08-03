More CPL players to arrive in TT today

Courtney Francis -

A TOTAL of 67 cricketers set to compete in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will arrive in TT tonight. This was confirmed by Caribbean Airlines’ head of communications and public relations Dionne Ligoure.

Ligoure told Newsday while she could not say which teams would be arriving, all flights today are specifically for CPL players.

According to an article from the Jamaica Observer, the Jamaica Tallawahs will venture to TT today.

CEO of Jamaica’s Cricket Association Courtney Francis confirmed to Newsday the information in the article is accurate.

The first set of CPL players - 102 - arrived in TT on Sunday night.

A chartered Caribbean Airlines flight is scheduled to leave the Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica at 12.30 pm and arrive at Grantley Adams Airport in Barbados at 4.05 pm.

A flight is then scheduled to leave Barbados at 8.25 pm and arrive at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana.

And after an hour-long layover, the flight will leave Guyana at 10.45 pm and arrive in TT at 11.55 pm.

The tournament will run from August 18 to September 10, at the Queen's Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy, but without spectators.

In addition, the players have to remain in – what the Prime Minister calls – a “bubble,” as they will not be allowed to come into contact with the public. They will be staying at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s.

Trinbago Knight Riders began training today at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

This is the first time the entire tournament is being held in one country.