Maxi drivers told: Don't pick up passengers refusing to wear masks

President of the Route Two Maxi Taxi Association Linus Phillip said on Monday, members of the association are being instructed not to allow passengers on board if they are not wearing masks.

“If passengers refuse to wear their masks, do not pick them up. It is a simple request.”

Phillip said it is not fair to passengers who are complying with safety guidelines to have to sit next to others who refuse to wear masks.

He urged the travelling public,“Walk with your hand sanitiser and wear your masks. Remember, you are dealing with money.”

He said drivers are already wearing masks while working and are being asked to put signs on their vehicles letting passengers know masks are required for entry.

He said notices have been sent out to maxi taxi drivers with these instructions.

Phillip said although drivers have not yet been instructed to do so by the Ministry of Transport, if it becomes necessary to revert to 50 per cent capacity, they will comply.

“We follow the guidelines set by the ministry. Based on what they recommend, we will have to go along with it like everybody else.”

But Phillip said because it is the rainy season, operating without air conditioning is impractical.

“You can’t run a maxi with 20 passengers and it’s raining. If you are having a nice day and weather is good, then okay, but most days are not like that. I do not think a/c is the problem. It’s the masks.”