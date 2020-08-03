Inquest ordered into Matura chef's death

The death of a 40-year-old Matura man is being reviewed as police said it may not have been a murder as originally suspected.

Gidron King was stabbed to death at his La Guerre Village home on July 19. Two women were arrested.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, police said the facts behind King's murder were sent for an inquest to determine whether it was a murder or an accident.

The women, both of whom are in their thirties, have been released from custody pending the outcome of the inquest.

Police said King was at home with the women when an argument and a fight broke out. During the fracas, he was stabbed once in the throat.

Police were called and members of the Sangre Grande CID and the Eastern Division Task Force found King's body. A district medical officer was called in and declared King dead.