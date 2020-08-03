Griffith tests negative for covid19

CoP Gary Griffith - ANGELO_MARCELLE

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has tested negative for covid19 after coming into contact with a secondary contact of a suspected case. A police media release on Monday said the test was done over the weekend.

In the release, Griffith said while the physically demanding nature of police work put officers at greater risk of contracting the virus, the police were committed to their duty in maintaining law and order.

"We have been interacting with the public on the regulations ensuring that they do the right thing, and at the same time doing our normal duties of protecting the citizens. We have continued with our anti-crime measures and, as you can see, we have been very successful especially during the lockdown period.

"Over the weekend alone, we seized 15 firearms and a wide assortment of ammunition at different locations."

Griffith also noted that as community spread was now apparent, officers were advised to be "extra careful" in their interactions with the public, by wearing masks, observing physical distancing and sanitising their hands and work stations.

The release also said that as a precaution, visits to police stations and other departments were limited.

Last Tuesday, police offices at Riverside Plaza was closed after an officer who worked at the building was suspected to have the virus. The Police Administration Building was also closed after it was reported that one of her relatives worked at on the third floor of the building.

Both buildings were sanitised and reopened on Wednesday.

The Moruga and Barrackpore police stations were also closed for sanitisation after officers

tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of Monday, two police officers have tested positive for covid19.