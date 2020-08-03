Eight schools closed over covid19

CLOSED: The ASJA Charlieville Primary School. - ROGER JACOB

PAULA LINDO AND JULIEN NEAVES

At least eight schools have now been closed because of contact with cases of covid19.

They are Maraval RC, Tacarigua Presbyterian, St Augustine South Government Primary, Montrose Government Primary, Charlieville ASJA, Arima West Government Primary, St Michael’s Anglican Primary and Iere Village Government Primary Schools.

In addition, a child and a staff member of the St Jude’s Home for Girls have tested positive for the virus.

The TT Unified Teachers Association has since called for all primary schools to be closed.

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram said while his office has offered guidelines to the Ministry of Education on schools, it is ultimately up to that ministry to make a decision.

The August 20 SEA date remains unchanged.

Epidemiological division technical director Dr Avery Hinds said on Monday that the number of people exposed to covid19 through these schools was a running tally, as contact tracing had been expanded.

But he said where a school is involved, it can be automatically assumed that a couple of hundred people are compromised when primary, secondary and tertiary contacts are considered.

“One individual may have five or six primary contacts, and each of those in turn may have around the same number. With each ring outward that you move, there is an additional multiplicative factor.

"We are still collecting information on the absolute numbers that have been directly identified as compromised, and as soon as we have a finalised number, we will make that information available.”

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said National Security Minister Stuart Young had told him an error had been made in the last version of the public health regulations when it came to schools, and this would be corrected as soon as possible.

Deyalsingh said a country representative will attend a virtual meeting on covid19 in Latin America and the Caribbean on Wednesday.

He said the virtual meeting, "Accelerating access to covid19 tools in Latin America and the Caribbean," is being held to discuss and promote regional and international co-operation on vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

"TT has to understand how the multilateral architecture is developing, and we want to be a part of it."

He said the discussion will include self-finance of vaccines and the policy for allocation of vaccines to different countries. The CMO, Dr Hinds or principal medical officer, epidemiology, Dr Naresh Nandram will attend the virtual meeting.