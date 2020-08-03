Deyalsingh: Do I need to spend 3 hours in a bar?

Terrence Deyalsingh -

DO I really need to spend three hours in bar? Or four hours in a party? Or to go "down the islands" with 20 people?

These were questions Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh asked citizens to ask themselves regarding behaviour that could potentially put citizens at risk of contracting covid19 on Monday during the virtual briefing.

He dismissed a rumour there was no personal protective equipment in the country but he stressed that citizens should not unnecessarily expose health care workers by attending social gatherings unnecessarily.

"(They are going) to all fours matches, social things, long hours of gay abandon. Then you infect your children and they go to school and there is a chain effect because of your irresponsible behaviour."

He asked people to be responsible when they leave their homes.

"Go to work, play your little sports, (and) visit your parents."

He said people need to ask themselves if they should be spending hours at a bar or birthday party, and added the definition of close contact was being in contact with a person for 15 minutes.

"That type of behaviour will give the virus a chance to jump from person to person."

Deyalsingh said the plea about responsible social behaviour was not only being made in TT but all over the world.