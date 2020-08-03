Beaten at PNM rally in Oropouche, man demands justice

“People are behaving erratic during this election season.”

This was the statement from the 24-year-old man who was at the centre of an attack at a PNM political rally on Saturday in the Oropouche West constituency.

A video circulating on social media showed a man in a red jersey attempting to hit a group of teenagers inside a maxi as it tried to make its way through the traffic.

The beaten man, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear that he may be attacked again, told Newsday on Monday afternoon that he and his friends were attacked by people who were up to no good.

He said, “We were on our way home and upon reaching the Debe roundabout encountered traffic. People from the vehicle next to us started cursing and carrying on. Someone threw drinks at us.” He said the men began to get rowdy and called out to them, “Is war allyuh want, is war allyuh want… you eh know who you dealing with.” The victim said he and his friends shouted back: “We voting Kamla.”

He said as they made their way into Suchit Trace, their vehicle was blocked by another and a man jumped out and started assaulting him with a baton. He claimed to have suffered an injury to his right arm after being hit twice with the baton.

“He hit me twice on my right arm. It is swollen. When I went to the hospital they told me to put ice on it. I was not treated and have had to purchase over-the counter pain medication.”

The victim said they alerted police who were not too far away but was told to make a report. The man said, “This is not fair, the police should have intervened because the people who assaulted us were right there. People cannot just do things like this and get away. There must be some justice.”

When contacted, head of South West Division, Snr Supt Brandon John said the matter is under investigation and he warned party supporters to obey the law during the election campaigns. Snr Supt John said, “It is silly season and we understand that people get emotional, but they need to take control of their emotions.

“If anyone in the public is caught doing something wrong then we will treat it accordingly.” PNM candidate Lea Ramoutar, up to news time on Monday, was unavailable for comment, but her opponent, the UNC’s Dave Tancoo has described the incident as an act of terrorism.

He said, “I am incensed beyond measure at this type of behaviour. This is an act of terrorism and it is unacceptable. An investigation must be done immediately and justice must be served to desist people who may be inclined to commit the same thing in the future. This cannot be left unattended.”