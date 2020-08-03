Banks complying with covid19 protocols

RBC and Scotiabank on Monday said they continue to comply with public health regulations to curb the spread of covid19 in TT.

In response to questions from Newsday, RBC managing director Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed said, "The health and safety of our colleagues and clients is the top priority for RBC." She explained that the bank continues to monitor developments regarding covid19 in all of the markets in which it operates, including TT.

Camacho-Mohammed said RBC has implemented measures at all its premises, including its bank branches, to reduce the risk of people coming into contact with covid19.

"This includes the installation of plexiglass barriers, the use of masks, the availability of hand sanitiser, limiting branch capacity, and the regular cleaning of all high-touch surfaces."

Newsday was told automated teller machines (ATMs) include the high-touch surfaces which are regularly sanitised. Camacho-Mohammed also said RBC reminds its clients and colleagues "to practise physical distancing, good hand hygiene, and to not come into the branch if they are feeling unwell."

Scotiabank said it is also doing what it can to ensure that covid19 protocols are adhered to at all its branches in TT. In a statement, the bank said, "We continue to monitor the situation closely, and are following the latest guidance from health authorities to ensure that our practices are in line with the latest recommendations."

The bank said regular deep cleaning of facilities at its branches are done every business day. This includes sanitising of all surfaces (such as ATM keypads and screens, teller wickets and washrooms). Scotiabank also said hand sanitiser is available at its branches for use by customers and employees. The bank also said it maintains a 24-hour hotilne (625-3566) to help any customer affected by covid19 who needs help or has questions regarding their accounts or the bank's products.

The Bankers Association, in a recent statement, has advised customers to consider doing more of their transactions online, if they are able to do so. The association also advised customers to reduce in-branch transactions at their respective banks by using the ATM facilities for deposits and withdrawals. Customers are also advised to check their respective bank's websites for regular updates regarding covid19.