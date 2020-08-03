Baboolal: Put tribal politics in the past

PNM Princes Town candidate Sharon Baboolal -

PNM candidate for Princes Town Sharon Baboolal called on constituents to put tribal politics in the past and work for a better community on August 10.

Speaking at the PNM's virtual campaign meeting on Monday night, Baboolal urged voters not to be divided by petty politics, but work together for better representation.

Referring to recent remarks by UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who likened the repatriation process during the covid19 pandemic to that of slavery and indentureship, Baboolal said it was an act of desperation for a leader to make such divisive statements for political mileage.

"Any so-called leader who will use the term 'slavery' as a political tool lacks credibility.

To divide our multi-racial country is to strike at the very pillar of our anthem, which states: 'Every creed and race must find an equal place.'"

"What I'm trying to say is this: tribal politics is the tool of a coward who seeks not to lead but is thirsty to drink from the cup of power. How desperate can a leader be for a drink?

"The people of Princes Town have been the unfortunate subject of this type of politics by the UNC for far too long."

She said the UNC considered Princes Town its political stronghold at the expense of constituents who went without proper infrastructure.

Baboolal pledged to work together with people of all political persuasions if elected.