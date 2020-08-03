6 to appear in court for Tobago double murder

KILLED: Kenny Wolfe -

Five men and one woman are scheduled to appear before a Scarborough Magistrate Court today, charged for the murders of Kenny Wolfe and James Ferguson.

Wolfe, 35, of Glamorgan and Ferguson, 23, of Bacolet Point were gunned down on July 21, during an ambush on St Cecelia Road in Concordia.

Police said around 9.15 pm Benson Nichols, 29, was driving his Nissan Tiida north along St Cecilia Road in Concordia with Wolfe, Ferguson and another man among the passengers.

Police told Newsday a white Hyundai Elantra travelling in the opposite direction collided head-on with the Tiida and the Elantra's occupants immediately came out and opened fire on the Tiida with semi-automatic weapons.

Residents recalled hearing rapid gunshots and on checking found the crashed Tiida in the middle of the roadway with the engine running. The Elantra was also found abandoned on the scene.

Police believe Wolfe attempted to escape but was shot in the back. His body was found 78 feet down in a ravine. Nichols suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital. Multiple spent shells were recovered by police at the scene. Homicide investigators returned the next morning and found the body of Ferguson riddled with bullets in a precipice.