Young advises dad to sue newspaper

Stuart Young -

NATIONAL Security minister Stuart Young says he has advised his father, Richard Young, to seek legal redress from the Trinidad Express and one of its reporters.

Young wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday morning that contrary to a report in the newspaper, his father never acted as broker to transactions before the Cabinet.

"At no time whatsoever has my father acted as a broker in any transaction whatsoever and certainly never in any matter that came before the Cabinet from 2015 to 2020. This dishonesty of the Express is astounding and I have advised my father to seek legal redress against Anna Ramdass and the Express.

"I am also placing on public record that is a publicly traded company on the Stock Exchange of Trinidad and it is not owned by Angus Young, he is the CEO and an employee."

Yooung's brother Angus is the CEO of the NCB Financial Group.

Young also said his family has not personally or financially benefited from any Cabinet decision during his tenure as a government minister.

He accused the newspaper of deliberately misleading the public.

The story also reported that Stuart Young and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi recused themselves a total of 94 times from Cabinet meetings between 2016 and 2020.

It said they recused themselves because of family ties and conflicts of interest in the award of multi-million-dollar contracts, the procurement of loans "and other financial activities."