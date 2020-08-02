USC offers virtual classes only in September

The University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) advises that it will be offering classes virtually in the first semester of the 2020/2021 school year.

All the courses for this semester will be offered remotely via online and Zoom, a release on Friday from USC’s co-ordinator, integrated marketing, and communication, Josh Rudder, said.

It was to ensure that new and continuing students are not debarred from pursuing their degrees.

All labs and classes with practical components will be offered through the face to face modality.

"Students who are required to complete classes with labs, as well as students who are required to complete practicum/internship courses, are asked to contact the Dean or Chair of their School for the details regarding lab completion and practicum/internship hours," Rudder said.

The release complimented the government, saying it has been successfully managing the challenges associated with the covid19 pandemic over the past months through the enforcement of various innovative strategies.

Two strategies include the closure of educational institutions as well as TT’s borders. USC expressed concerns regarding international students.

"However, while educational institutions will be allowed to reopen their doors in September, there remains uncertainty as it relates to the reopening of the borders," Rudder said.

"This will greatly impact the university’s international students and their ability to travel to Trinidad to attend classes for the first semester."