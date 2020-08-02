Two new cases bring covid19 number to 182

Two more people have tested positive for covid19 bringing the total number of cases recorded in TT to 182.

This brings to nine the number of people who tested positive between Saturday night and Sunday evening when the latest update from the Ministry of Health was released.

Of the two latest cases, one is a primary contact of a recently positive patient while the other is pending epidemiological investigation.

Sixteen of the cases diagnosed between July 21 and August 2 are pending investigation. This means it is currently uncertain where and how they contracted the virus.

The total number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the University of the West Indies (UWI) for testing is 8,514.

The total number of unique patient tests is 6,711 and 1,571 were repeated tests as at 10 am on Sunday.

No one is in any of the step-down facilities at this time.

The death toll remains at eight and the number of people discharged is 132.

On Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram assured the public TT is yet to experience community spread, and is currently experiencing "clusters."

TT recorded its first case of the virus on March 12 – an elderly man who had recent travel history.