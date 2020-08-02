Two covid19 cases at a children’s home

File photo

The Office of the Prime Minister (Gender and Child Affairs) and the Children’s Authority (CA) are working with the management of the St Jude’s School for Girls after a child and a worker tested positive for covid19.

A release on Sunday from the Office of the Prime Minister said the Health Ministry did tests after the two began exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

“The school has implemented all health protocols to ensure the health and well being of the children and staff, who reside and work on the compound,” the release said.

“Parents, guardians, and caregivers of the residents are being notified of the situation and the protocols in place, which include sanitisation of the facility and the cessation of all external activities and visits to the compound.”

The release said a designated team of the school’s staff, including a registered nurse, would remain on-site to ensure continued operations and monitoring over the next 14 days.

The school continues to observe the Health Ministry’s guidelines like the regular washing of hands and using hand sanitiser. The school also continues to sanitise surfaces and encourages staff and children to wear face masks.