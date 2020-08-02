TTUTA wants all primary schools closed immediately

TTUTA president Antonia Tekah-De Freitas. -

The TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) is calling for the immediate closure of all primary schools.

The call is being made because of the increase in covid19 cases in people who have not had any history of recent travel. The virus has even affected some students and at least four schools, the latest being Montrose Government Primary School, have been ordered closed because of possible exposure.

In a statement on Sunday, TTUTA president Antonia Tekah-De Freitas said the association “views with extreme concern the continued increase in covid19 cases across the country. This has significantly impacted students preparing for the Secondary Entrance Assessment.”

She said TTUTA is committed to the protection of its members, as well as the welfare of students.

The Ministry of Education is being asked to provide teachers and students with computer devices and connectivity to enable preparation for the exam online.

“The necessary operational support must also be provided to teachers by the Ministry of Education. No child’s life, no educator’s life is worth the risk of being in public places for the sake of any examination.