TT start strongly in Online Chess Olympiad

TT's Gabriella Johnson, right, won her two games at Friday's opening round of the Online Chess Olympiad. -

TT recorded a winning start to its FIDE Online Chess Olympiad Division Four Tournament which got underway on Friday.

In their opening match against central African country Sao Tome and Principe, the national squad produced a flawless 6-0 result.

The mixed team of Kevin Cupid (FIDE master), Alan-Safar Ramoutar (international master), Shemilah James (woman candidate master), Gabriella Johnson (woman international master), Isaiah McIntosh (FIDE master) and Jennika Lynch all emerged winners in their respective categories.

Against Sierra Leone, the six-member produced a similar display via the online platform. The team was scheduled to meet Aruba in their final opening day encounter but up to press time, results were unavailable.

Round two matches continued on Saturday with TT facing Nicaragua, Jamaica and Bermuda and then Bahamas, Guyana and Honduras on Sunday.

This event was organised in the wake of the covid19 pandemic which forced the world governing body for chess to postpone the over-the-board 44th Olympiad which was originally scheduled for August. This tourney has been shifted to be held in Moscow, Russia in 2021.

The Online Olympiad is being contested over the rapid format (15 minutes plus five seconds increment per move).

TT’s reserve players are Alex Winter Roach, Ryan Harper, Amy Ali, Sean Yearwood and Zara La Fleur. The team is being coached by Marian Petrov, while Keelan Hunte is the captain and Roderick Noel serves as vice-captain.