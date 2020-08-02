Road Race Series cancelled

IN LIGHT of new covid19 restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on Friday, the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) has opted to cancel the restart of its Road Race Series.

On Friday morning, the local cycling fraternity issued a statement outlining the recommencement of its Road Series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Sunday.

However, after Dr Rowley reduced public gatherings from 25 to 10 people during his media briefing on Friday afternoon, the TTCF then decided to abort Sunday’s return to the circuit.

Although the TTCF published a detailed list of physical distancing restrictions and other preventative measures to proposed participating teams, the national sporting organisation chose to abide by the Government’s revised requirements.

This event would have been the TTCF’s first road race since the lifting of Government’s covid19 pandemic restrictions in June. The only other event held by the cycling fraternity, since TT’s phased reopening, was an indoor virtual time trial held throughout July 10-12.

Prior to the cancellation, several top local road racers expressed uncertainty to participate due to the recent local spread of coronavirus and the irregularity of the course outline.

Virtual time trial winner Adam Alexander, women’s pro cyclist Alexi Costa and TT-based Colombian rider Dennis Ramirez were all sceptical to return to the competitive circuit. The trio, along with all other local cyclists, now have to wait a bit longer for the resumption of the 2020 road race series.

This remains fully dependent on the hopeful reduction in confirmed covid19 cases within the coming weeks.