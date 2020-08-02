Rainforest Rangers crowned inaugural Bago T10 champions

BIG SHOT: Chief Secretary XI batter Stacy-Ann King plays a shot against the All Stars XI in a T10 exhibition match at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roborough on Friday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

SKIPPER NAVIN Stewart struck 55 and Jayden Kent hit a boundary off the final delivery as Rainforest Rangers were crowned inaugural Chief Secretary Bago T10 Cricket Blast champions on Friday.

At the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough, Rainforest Rangers notched a four-wicket win over Buccoo Reef Divers, in a last-ball thriller, at the island’s first-ever franchise cricket competition.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Buccoo Reef Divers posted a fair total of 80 for five in their 10-over duration. Opening batsmen Jahron Alfred (20) and Antonio Providence (20) piled on 35 runs before Alfred was bowled by Alden Daniel.

Providence departed soon after in similar fashion, this time courtesy Shaffique Sheppard. Aston Pierre was unable to build a partnership with Ako George (22) and was soon sent back to the pavilion without scoring, caught by Stewart off Sheppard’s bowling.

Sheppard finished as Rainforest Rangers’ best bowler with three wickets for nine runs.

In their chase for the $20,000 jackpot, Stewart showed early intent alongside his opening partner Daniel. The former TT Red Force player smashed four sixes and one four in his 32-ball innings.

A top order collapse saw Daniel, Kevon Samuel and J Telemaque all dismissed for one run each. Stewart’s departure minutes later left Rainforest Rangers needing 20 runs needed off the remaining 11 balls.

Ancil Nedd and D McPherson were swiftly removed, both scoring five apiece. With the scores tied after the penultimate delivery, Kent held his own and smashed the last ball for four to grab a well-deserved victory.

Stewart captured Man of the Match honours for his commanding display while Buccoo Reef Divers’ Q Brooks picked up two wickets for four runs.