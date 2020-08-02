Prison service welcomes record 252 recruits

THE MINISTRY of National Security has said some 252 recruits have joined the Prison Service, a record number for any one intake.

National Security Minister Stuart Young welcomed them into the service on Friday, after they completed training.

Delivering the feature address at the passing-out parade and induction ceremony, he lauded them for choosing a career in service to the country.

He also recognised prison service instructors in leading the training programme and ensuring that the recruits are "well prepared to perform as men and women of honour."

Reminding them of their crucial role in national security, he said they are "tasked with the responsibility to protect society and prevent crime within the prison system by facilitating the rehabilitation of offenders, thus giving inmates the best chance of leading law-abiding and self-supporting lives upon their re-entry into society."

He urged them to act with integrity at all times, "demonstrate reliability and resist any influence to engage in or facilitate criminal activity," saying he is committed to ensuring their security as members of the prison service as he continues to promote an inter-agency approach to prison officer safety.

Young also said the ministry planned procure additional quantities of stab-proof vests and handguns to complement those provided to the service last year, as part of its efforts to safeguard prison officers.

He also shared details of infrastructural upgrades at prisons. These include upgradingthe closed-circuit television systems (CCTV) at the Maximum Security Prison; improving the plumbing and electrical system at Remand Yard; and reinforced fencing around prison facilities.

Acting commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan also addressed the recruits, encouraging them to practise their training daily. Pulchan reminded them always to put their country first and to uphold exemplary moral and ethical values. He called on the recruits to demonstrate leadership throughout their career and to seize every opportunity to contribute to the continued positive transformation of the prison service.