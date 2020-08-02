PPGPL donates US$10m cancer equipment

PPGPL president Dominic Rampersad. - PHOTO COURTESY PPGPL

CANCER treatment equipment from a US$10 million donation from the Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) was being implemented at health care institutions, reported PPGPL president Dominic Rampersad.

"Our citizens are all impacted by the scourge of cancer."

He was speaking Thursday during the TT NGL Ltd (TTNGL) first virtual annual meeting.

He reported that in 2011 the company agreed to contribute US$10 million via the Health Ministry for the supply of state-of-the art advanced cancer treatment equipment.

"All of it has not been supplied, installed and is being commissioned by the Ministry of Health and the supplier General Electric."

He said that every citizen will be able to access the equipment at St James Medical Complex, Port of Spain General Hospital, Sangre Grande Hospital and San Fernando General Hospital.

"We have a deep passion to ensure the country's fight against cancer is one."

Rampersad said that as part of the agreement with General Electric, the company has agreed to train technicians in the Health Ministry to use the equipment, and to achieve the desired results. General Electric will also provide post-commissioning technical and maintenance support to the Health Ministry for three years. Rampersad added that this was in keeping with the company's philosophy on asset integrity.

"You want to make sure when you need that asset it does exactly what it is supposed to do."