Poll finds PNM leading in Tobago

PNM Tobago East candidate Shamfa Cudjoe is interviewed after filing nomination papers on August 17. -

AN opinion survey done by the North American Teachers Association (NACTA) among 380 voters has found that the PNM is leading in the battle for the seats of Tobago East and Tobago West.

In a release, it said, “Based on the findings of the survey, the ruling PNM is sitting pretty comfortable in popular support and likely to retain both seats. But a week is a long time remaining in the campaign and opinions could change. The PDP cannot be dismissed as it poses a serious threat to the PNM particularly in the East.”

The survey was done by Dr Vishnu Bisram, who has been doing opinion polls in Tobago since 2000.

“The PNM is leading the PDP in Tobago East by five per cent – 47 per cent to 42 per cent, with one per cent for a small party and ten per cent undecided.

“In Tobago West, the PNM’s lead is wider, by some eight per cent – 48 per cent to 40 per cent with one per cent for small parties and 11 per cent undecided. The small parties would not make any difference in the outcome,” it said.

It added that “voter apathy” is very high in Tobago as half of the respondents said they will not be voting. This was not included in the tabulation.

Bisram said he expects the voter turnout to be lower than that of the 2015 general election and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election in 2017.

“Asked what issues would influence how they vote, likely voters said they are concerned about self-government, unemployment, health, agriculture, cost of living, drug abuse, crime, infrastructure, wages, drainage, and relations with Trinidad, among others. Voters feel the PNM is better organised on the ground for election day.”