PDP, UNC condemn 'vote unity' poster

Posters appeared on Sunday in Tobago showing UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar endorsing PDP leader Watson Duke for the August 10 general election. The PDP and UNC on Sunday denied having anything to do with the posters. -

THE Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has denied any affiliation to the UNC after posters implying a link between the two parties were placed on utility poles in St James Park, Scarborough. The PDP held a rally at James Park on Monday.

The poster shows UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar giving two thumbs up and calls on the public to "vote unity" and "support Duke for a better Tobago."

The PNM has repeatedly accused the PDP and UNC of collaborating. The UNC is not contesting any of the seats in Tobago for the August 10 general election.

The PDP in a media release on Sunday said, "The Progressive Democratic Patriots strongly rejects the dastardly act of attaching the PDP logo to flyers containing an image of UNC's political leader and the UNC's logo. This morning, we discovered these posters plastered across different locations on the island."

The PDP stressed, "The PDP has no associations with the UNC and is not part of any unity arrangements with anyone."

The party said it has not been using this types of poster throughout the election campaign.

"The PDP does not believe in the rampant use of paper posters as they are bad for the environment; they are unsightly, we do not believe in making Tobago ugly and nasty, we leave that to the PNM. We are certain that the party that has been littering Tobago with posters is responsible for this evil act."

PDP promised to report the matter to the Elections and Boundaries Commission and "applying a blackout to everyone of these libellous posters."

UNC PRO Anita Haynes on Sunday said her party had nothing to do with the posters.