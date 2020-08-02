Official decision of Tobago Cycling Classic by month's end

THE TOBAGO International Cycling Classic (TICC) management team has no immediate plans to cancel the annual road cycling event.

TICC chairman Jeffrey Charles revealed, on Friday, the committee will make a final decision on this year’s event at the end of August.

The anticipated race has already been pushed back two weeks from its original start date with hope of a reduction in local covid19 cases and the possibility of TT reopening its borders.

The 2020 edition was originally scheduled to pedal off from September 29 to October 4 but has now been shifted to October 19-26.

A voice clip issued by Charles on Friday stated that most of the event's main stakeholders including sponsors, race providers, local, regional and international officials, teams and cyclists are still very interested and keen for the event to take place.

The management team will also base their decision to host on the stipulations provided by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of National Security.

“The TICC management will assess the situation by the end of August and on the advice of the TT government health and security state agencies, and the Tobago House of Assembly, will make a final and responsible decision,” said Charles.

He continued, “We stay optimistic that most of the covid19 spread and restrictions will ease up significantly by then. We will keep you updated.”

The TICC is the biggest international sporting event held annually in the sister-isle and is a major contributing factor to the island’s sport tourism. Road cyclists from TT, the Caribbean region and across the globe usually look forward to participating.

Cyclists from as far as Denmark, Netherlands, Norway and multiple South American countries are customary competitors. The race also provides a platform for seasoned and up-and-coming local road racers to compete at a high level and gain much-needed experience.