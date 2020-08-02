Local priest and V'zuelans concerned about clampdown on migrants

RC priest Monsignor Christian Pereira. -

The wildfire of fear and aggressive anti-person behaviour have caused the migrants to be nervous and uncomfortable in TT said a Catholic priest. Monsignor Christian Pereira expressed concerns saying there is a concerted effort to clamp down on migrants in TT.

A statement on Monday from Pereira acknowledged that many Venezuelans enter TT illegally. There are many voices in TT pleading with the government to be sympathetic to them, he said.

Many people do not want the authorities to deport them as they have nothing to go back to.

"Please National Security and other agencies, attend to those here in a humanitarian manner and deal appropriately with those who are here for negative and criminal activities," Pereira suggested.

"Most of them are genuinely seeking a better way of life for themselves and their families."

Pereira, who is the parish priest of St Benedict's RC Church in La Romaine, said he wrote as a Christian person.

Citizens tend to be concerned about doing the right thing in the right way, Pereira said. It is sometimes challenging to balance law and justice.

"We must be careful that upholding some laws is always convenient at specific times in our history," he said.

On Monday, police said that illegal immigration could cause a new wave of covid19 in TT. The police are calling on the public to report any suspicious activities via the Police Service App, adding 'See Something, Say Something'. More than 150 illegal Venezuelans were expected to be repatriated on Tuesday.

"There may be a small percent who are not to be lumped with most of the migrants. Refugees do not come here freely. The situation in their homeland is very bad," he said.

"Most of them would prefer to stay in their homeland and look forward to returning home when things get better."

As a "welcoming community" citizens must be able to offer compassion and empathy.

"A basic Christian charity is what we all need to provide them. I was very happy to read one of our noted columnists make a clear plea on their behalf," he said.

"It is true that there is a great injustice among our own people who continue to extort large sums of money as ‘rent’ for accommodation that is woefully inadequate."

The work of La Romaine Migrant Support (LARMS) has been severely affected as migrants fear arrest. LARMS, he said, had been organising a major fundraiser titled "Feria" locally known as a $1 boutique. It is an opportunity for the migrants to purchase clothing and household articles for a minimum charge of $1per item. It is now cancelled.

Pereira said: "We continue to reach out as best as we can by providing food hampers regularly, supported by the Archdiocese and donations from parishioners, and providing household items for somewhat comfortable living."

The church and LARMS also distribute laundered second-hand clothing and

offer online teaching which he said is a major component for any community.

We the groups out to distribute hampers, the children are always proud to present their work.

The priest said that the work is sent on their mobile devices.

"We recently invested in a new mobile device for the teacher. This tool is a major necessity for all migrants as it provides a platform for communications among themselves and their family back home," he said.

Even Venezuela media expressed concerns about the situation.

Tucupita-based media company Tane Tanae on Tuesday reported a historical connection between the Delta Amacuro State and TT since this country’s first colonisers (Spanish) until last colonisers (British).

Hundreds of Trinidadians reached the jungles of the Orinoco Delta Amacuro when they fled from slavery, the report said.

"Once there, Trinidadians formed families with Waraos (indigenous group). TT suffered several political and economic attacks in the midst of seeking independence."

"In the 1980s, again, thousands of Trinidadians arrived in Venezuela, fleeing the political conflicts in their country."

Without any prejudice, the "visitors" were able to enjoy the most robust economy in Latin America for the "Boom Petrolero" meaning the oil boom.

Apart from Delta Amacuro, Trinidadians settled in different areas such as Sucre, Monagas.

It said, "Outsiders were welcome and spread their lineage and traditions."