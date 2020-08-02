Korea donates PPE, $100,000 to TT for covid19 relief

(From left) Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, Korean Ambassador Moonup Sung, and Deputy Permanent Secretary Brenda Jeffers -

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has donated PPE and $100,000 to the TT government to assist with combatting the covid19 pandemic.

In a release, the embassy said the donation includes PPE suits, face shields and hand sanitiser. It was presented to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and deputy permanent secretary Brenda Jeffers at the Ministry of Health’s office in Port of Spain.

It said, “Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Moonup Sung has expressed hope that this donation will contribute to overcoming some of the challenges caused by covid19 and will be a strong testimony of our long-standing friendship between our two countries and two peoples.

“With this opportunity, the embassy wishes to reaffirm the Korean Government’s commitment to boosting the friendly relations between our two countries through this collaborative effort of combating this global pandemic and looks forward to continuously deepening future cooperation in various fields.”