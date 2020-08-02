Heritage Petroleum donates computers for online learning

Minister Lovell Francis, Major Ret. Cheryl Richardson and Heritage CFO Nigel Campbell after the computer donation. PHOTO COURTESY HERITAGE PETROLEUM -

Heritage Petroleum Company Limited donated 100 computers to the education ministry and ten computers to the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP) on July 23. The computers will be used to help students access online learning.

Heritage said the donation was made as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. In a release, it said the request for computers by both organisations was made to help offset the need for greater access to computer facilities by students for online learning, particularly those with limited financial means. The donated used computers were sourced from the company’s surplus computer inventory, which are functional and suitable for students. In the case of the NCPP, which is a community-centred initiative, focus will be placed on students who reside in the communities in which it currently operates.

Heritage’s CFO Nigel Campbell said the education system was one of the aspects of national life which had been negatively impacted by covid19.

“Many students have found themselves unable to consistently access computer facilities necessary for online learning. Education is one of the three main pillars of our CSR programme and so we believe that it is paramount that we lend support to both the education ministry and to NCPP as they seek to address the needs of our nation’s students. We made a similar donation of 100 computers on May 20 to COSTAATT to facilitate the continued progress of its students’ classes and examinations.”

Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis accepted the donation to the Ministry while national coordinator Cheryl Richardson accepted the donation on behalf of the NCPP. Both expressed their appreciation to Heritage Petroleum for its generosity and for leading the way in corporate social responsibility, particularly during this period when there is a great need among students.