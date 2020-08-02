Guns, ammo charges against Gran Couva, S Oropouche men

280 rounds of 7.62 ammunition found at house at South Oropouche on Friday.

Central Division police arrested a 32-year-old man for having four guns and more than 1,000 rounds of assorted ammunition on his premises.

A report said police searched the house at Gran Couva on Saturday morning and made the find.

The suspect, a technician, is expected to face a Couva magistrate virtually on Monday charged with having the guns and ammunition.

Snr Supt Simon co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Modeste and Badree supervised.

In an unrelated exercise, South West Division Task Force (SWDTF) arrested Fernando Amelio Prestana, a 26-year-old labourer, for having 280 rounds of 7.62 ammunition.

Led by Sgt Ali, Cpl George and other officers made the find in his bedroom when they searched his home at Harris Village South Oropouche shortly after 2 pm on Friday.

Prestana is a Trinidadian with Venezuelan roots, police said.

The officers found a bag with 14 white cardboard boxes, each containing 20 rounds of ammunition.

PC Mohammed laid the charge. Prestana is expected to face a Siparia magistrate virtually on Monday.