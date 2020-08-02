Flooding in Greenvale, residents being evacuated

In this October 20, 2018 file photo Coast Guard members take Greenvale residents to safety in a dinghy following devastating floods in the HDC development. HDC says it has done extensive repairs to units and mitigation works to minimise the risk of flooding.

SEVERAL parts of Greenvale are now flooded and residents are being evacuated.

In a live Facebook video on Sunday morning, police officer Thaddeus Carballo said after about 10 minutes of rain, "the levels of the water on the street are about two to three feet right now.

“Persons are evacuating the area in scores, police are outside trying to assist and it’s real problems right here again…So pretty soon, we’d be needing boats in here and any assistance from anybody to evacuate and secure valuables – right now people are trying to secure their vehicles and the roads are almost impassable.”

He also urged residents not to use the evacuation route that was highlighted by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), but instead to use La Horquetta Trace as it was the “only clear path.

“This road is clear at the moment, it’s the road with the least water at the moment.”

More on this as it becomes available.