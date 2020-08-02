CPL players to arrive tonight

TKR's Colin Munro bats during a 2019 Hero CPL T20 match against the Barbados Tridents, at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. -

SOME of the players who will participate in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will arrive in TT on Sunday night.

Newsday understands a chartered Caribbean Airlines flight, specifically for the players, will leave Hewanorra International Airport in St Lucia at 4.45 pm and arrive at the Grantley Adams Airport in Bridgetown, Barbados at 5.30 pm.

The flight will then leave Barbados at 6.30 pm and arrive at the Piarco International Airport at 7.30 pm.

Asked about the flight on Sunday, head of communications and PR for CPL Peter Miller told Newsday, “Some of these people are really high profile so I think it’s best travel arrangements remain private.”

But he confirmed, “We will be arriving shortly, players should be landing within the next couple of days.”

The tournament will run from August 18 to September 12, at the Queen's Park Oval and Brian Lara Stadium, but without spectators.

In addition, the players have to remain in – what the Prime Minister calls – a “bubble,” as they will not be allowed to come into contact with the public. They will be staying at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s.

Newsday contacted National Security Minister Stuart Young and Caribbean Airlines head of corporate communications Dionne Ligoure but all calls and messages went unanswered.

Trinbago Knight Riders begin training on Monday at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. This is the first time the entire tournament is being held in one country.