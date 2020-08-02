Cooper XI record back-to-back wins in CSL T10

COOPER XI sounded a clear warning to their rivals in the Central Super League T10 tournament by producing back-to-back wins when action continued on Friday night.

In their opening match, an unbeaten knock of 47 runs from 27 balls courtesy opening batsman Sunil Narine was still not enough to get Preysal over the line against the steamrolling Cooper XI.

At Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, Cooper XI eked out a nail-biting two-run victory by restricting a hard-hitting Narine and Red Force teammate Mark Deyal (19 off 16).

Batting first, Cooper XI was steered to 44 by opening batsmen Gabriel Blackwell (23) and Cephas Cooper (22) before the former was out caught behind by Denesh Ramdin off an Amit Sankar delivery.

Four runs later, incoming batman Trevon James (two) was sent packing. He made way for Akeil Cooper (26) who stabilised the innings until Cephas was run out (62/3). Adrian Cooper (one) and Silus Cooper (duck) provided minimal contributions with the bat as Preysal closed on 85 runs for six wickets.

Deyal was the pick of the bowlers for Preysal as he bagged 2/13 while Vashisht Ramlakhan and Sankar captured one wicket each.

In reply, Narine batted fearlessly smashing five sixes and one four. Narine and fellow opening batsman Ramdin (nine) piled on 50 before the wicketkeeper/batsman was bowled by eventual Man of the Match Tariq Abdool.

Deyal teamed up with Narine as the pair took a liking the Cooper XI bowling attack. However, it was not to be, as the duo was restricted to 83/1 in their allotted 10 overs.

In the other encounter, Cooper XI triumphed by a 23-run margin over Combine All Stars in a nine-over-per-side affair.

Copper XI batted first and rallied to 85 for five. Cephas Cooper (Man of the Match) top scored with 30 runs while Akiel and Adrian Cooper got 13 runs each.

Nikhil Maharaj (2/11) and Rakesh Seecharan (2/13) both grabbed two wickets each for Combined All Stars.

In their turn at the crease, Combined All Stars could only muster up 62 for seven. Cooper XI’s Tariq Abdool delivered a mesmerising spell as he snatched three wickets for just nine runs in his two-over spell.

Earnil Ryan top scored for Combined All Stars with 22, striking one four and two sixes.