Commissioner Griffith holds meeting ahead of 2020 CPL

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS -

GARY GRIFFITH, Commissioner of Police, held a meeting at the Hilton Hotel, St Ann's on Saturday with officials from the Ministry of Health, heads of the Police Service and Defence Force, top Hilton officials and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) security coordinators, ahead of the 2020 CPL, which will be staged here in Trinidad from August 18 to September 10.

According to a CNC3 news report, the meeting dealt with measures which will be put in place at the Hilton during the CPL event, which will take place during the global coronavirus pandemic.

All players, technical staff members and CPL officials will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period at the Hilton, and they will be regularly monitored and tested by officials from the Health Ministry. Teams will be kept in separate zones/bubbles within the hotel, and no family members will be allowed at the hotel, training sessions nor matches.

This tournament will be staged behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Overseas players and technical staff members for the various franchises - champs Barbados Tridents, Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Lucia Zouks, Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts/Nevis Patriots, are set to arrive in Trinidad by Monday.