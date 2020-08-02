Chamber, police to PM: 'South people take covid19 seriously'

A woman carries a baby without wearing a mask, while another wears one beneath her nose, as they walk on High Street, San Fernando on Saturday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER -

PRESIDENT of the Greater San Fernando Chamber Kiran Singh and head of the police Southern Division Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed disagree with the Prime Minister’s accusation that people in south Trinidad are not taking the threat of covid19 seriously.

They say from their observations, “the majority” of people have been complying with the public health regulations.

Dr Rowley made the comment at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Friday afternoon.

He said he had gone to south Trinidad recently – he did not specify where – and was very disappointed, as it did not seem people there were taking the situation seriously.

Singh said it was unfair to make a “blanket statement” based on one visit to a particular area.

In San Fernando and environs, Singh said while there are a few errant people, “More people are wearing masks than not – especially with the recent upsurge in infections over the past two weeks. People have become more cautious with their interactions. Businesses have enforced their ‘No mask, no service’ signs at their entries and they have the handwashing stations and the hand sanitiser.

“I don’t think you can say all citizens in south Trinidad are not abiding by the regulations. I have not seen evidence of that.

"Maybe in the area he visited, he saw that. But it is not prevalent throughout. I don’t know why the conversation would be painted with such a broad brush like that.”

He said he also recently visited Point Fortin and people there were also following the regulations.

Mohammed told Newsday, “Maybe he would have gone to a certain area and at a certain time and maybe those people weren’t putting on masks or something.

"Throughout south, I would say it’s 50-50. But we keep trying to persuade those who aren’t to wear their masks and thing, because it’s for their own protection. If they make it law, then we can enforce it. But for now, we can only ask.”

Sunday Newsday also tried to contact San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello, Point Fortin mayor Kennedy Richards Jr and CEO of the South West Regional Health Authority Dr Brian Armour, but all calls went unanswered.