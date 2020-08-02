Biche woman killed in drive-by shooting

Gunmen opened fire on a group of people in Charuma Village, Biche late Saturday and killed a 56-year-old woman a short distance from her home.

Dead is Sherma Francis, a mother of “about 15”, police said. No one else was injured.

Reports are, Francis and other people were liming in a shed near the Charuma recreation ground after 11 pm. Occupants of a car opened fire, and the driver sped off.

Francis was hit and was taken to the Rio Claro health centre where she died.

Eyewitnesses reported that one of her sons had an altercation with another man at a bar at the Cunapo Southern Main Road, Biche earlier that night, but they were unable to confirm whether the altercation and the killing are linked.

Newsday spoke briefly to councillor of the area Sharlene Moona.

She said: “It is really sad that a mother had to lose her life for absolutely no reason. The crime situation in this country is out of control, and something needs to be done."

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

Police have not yet arrested anyone suspects, and investigations continue.