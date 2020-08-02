7 new covid19 cases, 4 pending investigation

There are now 180 confirmed cases of covid19 in TT as seven new cases have been confirmed overnight.

According to the Health Ministry's press release on Sunday morning, four of the new cases are pending investigation and three are primary contacts of recently-diagnosed cases.

Fifteen of the cases diagnosed between July 21 and August 2 are pending investigation. This means it is currently uncertain where and how they contracted the virus.

The total number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) and the University of the West Indies (UWI) for testing is 8,282.

The total number of unique patient tests is 6,711 and 1,571 were repeated tests.

There are currently 37 covid19 positive cases in hospital – 33 at the Caura Hospital and four at the Couva Hospital.

Three of the new cases, the ministry said, are on their way to hospital.

No one is in any of the step-down facilities at this time.

The death toll remains eight and the number of people discharged at 132.

On Friday Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram assured the public TT is yet to experience community spread, and is currently experiencing "clusters."

TT recorded its first case of the virus on March 12 – an elderly man who had recent travel history.