SWRHA: Old Pt Fortin Hospital may treat covid19 patients

Services at the new Point Fortin Hospital is due to start in early August. The old hospital may be outfitted to treat covid19 patients. - Marvin Hamilton

CEO of the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) Dr Brian Armour says the old Point Fortin Hospital may be used to treat covid19 patients once the new one becomes fully functional.

He was responding to questions by the media after the commissioning ceremony of the obstetric theatre suite, neuroscience, and haematology services units at the San Fernando General Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The old building – a 39-bed facility – is at Volunteer Road, Mahaica. The new hospital, opened on July 4, is at the corner of Techier and the Point Fortin Main Road.

At a recent PNM rally, St Joseph candidate and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the new hospital should be fully functional by the end of July.

But Amour says the SWRHA is aiming for early August and is “working closely” with the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott). A meeting on the opening of the new hospital was scheduled for last week.

“So, there are natural things similar to what is occurring in Arima Hospital so it is still a process…We are hoping to have outpatient services by early August, and the rest of the hospital we hope to commission in full in short order."

As for the plans for the old building, he said, “We are awaiting direction from the Ministry of Health.

"The last direction has been given is that we are to work with Udecott in order to do general upgrades in order for it to be a potential covid19 treatment facility similar to Couva.

"And there are medium-term plans, but we’re dealing with what is of need to the ministry so right now, this is what we are working towards.”