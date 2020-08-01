Rowley tells UNC: Follow covid19 campaign rules

A crowd of UNC supporters move along the Eastern Main Road in Laventille during a motorcade from Morvant to Diego Martin on Friday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

The Prime Minister is appealing to UNC members and supporters to stop organising large groups of people to walk around neighbourhoods.

In a release on Saturday afternoon, Dr Rowley said the public was not taking the threat of covid19 seriously and his appeal to not congregate in large groups were “falling on many deaf ears.”

“This action provides fertile conditions to fuel an outbreak of the virus. This political activity may be deemed essential but not in this time of a pandemic.

“This action of denial or daring poses a threat to the entire nation. There are many other ways to reach and influence the electorate.”

He again begged that anyone organising groups to stick to the health protocols of small groups and the wearing of masks once outdoors among others.