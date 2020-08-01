Pooran, Gray impress in Bago T10 exhibition

Chief Secretary XI batsman Nicholas Pooran on the attack against the All Stars XI at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough on Friday. - DAVID REID

THE Chief Secretary XI, featuring several West Indies players, defeated an All Star XI in an exhibition T10 match in the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Cricket Blast at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex on Friday, in Roxborough.

The exhibition match was played before the final between Buccoo Reef Divers and Rainforest Rangers which was completed after press time, on Friday night.

The Chief Secretary XI included Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, President of the Tobago Cricket Association Kerwin John, 2006 World Cup player Cyd Gray, West Indies Women's player Stacy Ann King and the West Indies quartet of Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Bravo. Pooran cracked 46 not out before retiring to help the Chief Secretary XI to 137 for four in ten overs. Pollard also played some shots in his knock of 30. D Ramsey took 1/3 for the All Star XI. In reply, the All Star XI scored 102/5 in ten overs with D Baird cracking 36 and Ramsey hit 29. Dwayne grabbed 2/9 and Gray snatched 2/4 in two overs with his medium pace.

The All Star XI team featured players from the two teams which did not advance to the final.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Chief Secretary XI 137/4 (10 overs) (Nicholas Pooran 46 retired not out, Kieron Pollard 30; D Ramsey 1/3) vs All Star XI 102/5 (10 overs) (D Baird 36, D Ramsey 29, Dwayne Bravo 2/9, Cyd Gray 2/4) Chief Secretary XI won by 35 runs