PM: UNC playing ‘patchoi politics,’ paying old $100 for votes

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE PRIME Minister has accused the United National Congress of practising “patchoi politics” in the constituency of La Horquetta/Talparo and offering people old $100 bills for their vote.

“If anyone offering you $100 for your vote,” he declared “ That is a crime. Call the police.”

He was speaking on Friday night at the PNM campaign meet-up in La Horquetta.

He said UNC candidate for La Horquetta/Talparo Jearlean John was in the constituency digging up people’s backyards and planting patchoi as though that was the answer to the future for the “little black boys” that Winston “Gypsy” Peters sang about.

“Give you old money Central Bank don’t want (following the change in the $100 bill to new polymer notes). Tell you when they come into power they will change it for you.”

He told voters to have nothing to do with that “foolishness,” but to use their votes sensibly and wisely for a party that has provided accommodation, infrastructure, education and social support and which leads the country with dignity and respect.

Dr Rowley promised the constituency would receive a library, as requested by PNM candidate Foster Cummings, and young men will be trained in agriculture.

He stressed anyone giving cash for a vote either had a motive or needed to answer the question of where they got the money from.

He also said in 2003 Wade Mark and the UNC opposed legislation to assist urban youth, and claimed the same party had organised young people to confront the police during the recent protests (in East Port of Spain and other areas) and “turn like a cancer on the country.”

“The police is not your enemy,” he told them. “Your enemy is Wade Mark and the UNC.”