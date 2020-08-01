Maraval churches reopen after covid19 scare

A view of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, left, and Maraval RC Primary School in Maraval. Masses have resumed at Our Lady of Lourdes and Our Lady of Guadalupe churches after a covid19 scare. - Sureash Cholai

The churches of Our Lady of Lourdes in Maraval and Our Lady of Guadalupe churches in Paramin reopened on Saturday after closing because of covid19.

The churches were closed on July 25 after it was reported that a student of the Maraval RC School, which shares its grounds with Our Lady of Lourdes, was covid19-positive. Three more students have since tested positive for the virus.

Fr Robert Christo, vicar of communications of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain, told Sunday Newsday since reopening, the churches have been “very cautious and compliant” with health regulations, including non-contact infrared forehead thermometers, social distancing, and masks.

Masses were held virtually during the week before the churches reopened.

Christo added that on July 29, the roof of the school was damaged by strong winds and had to be repaired. Since workmen were at the school, the church had additional sanitisation done to the school, which had been cleaned a few days before.

The positive students and primary contacts are in quarantine at hospital, while other students, teachers, and staff are still in home-quarantine as part of the 14-day guidelines.

The school had only been open for one week for classes for SEA students to revise for the August 20 exam when the positive case was reported.