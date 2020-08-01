Jangoo, Rajah lead EYM to CSL victory

Batsman Amir Jangoo led El Socorro Youth Movement to a win over Combine All Stars in the Central Super League. -

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) player Amir Jangoo and TT Red Force batsman Isaiah Rajah helped El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) secure a two-run win over Combine All Stars, as action in the Central Super League (CSL) T10 tournament continued at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, on Thursday night.

In a shortened eight-over contest, EYM posted 81 for eight with Jangoo lashing 33 not out off 23 deliveries with two fours and three sixes. Rajah, who combined to put on an unbroken 71-run partnership with Jangoo, cracked 32 not out off 20 balls which included two sixes. Ernil Ryan was the only wicket taker for Combine All Stars, grabbing 1/13 in one over.

Ryan led the way with the bat for the All Stars, hitting 26 not out off 18 balls with two fours and one six. Hakim Mitchell (24) and Ray Campbell (19) also pitched in for All Stars, but fell short of the target closing on 79/4 in eight overs. Jonathan Bootan and Rajah both ended with 1/19 in their two-over spells.

In the other match on Thursday, Preysal got past Police by six wickets in a match which featured several players warming up for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, bowling off on August 18.

TKR vice-captain Dwayne Bravo struck 14 and TKR opener Lendl Simmons made eight as Police scored a modest 65/8 in ten overs. Mark Deyal was the best bowler for Preysal with 3/11 in his two overs and TKR spinner Sunil Narine snatched 2/13 in two overs. In reply, the Preysal top order could not deliver as Narine (duck), Guyana Amazon Warriors player Nicholas Pooran (13) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots player Denesh Ramdin (eight) all fell cheaply as Preysal were reduced to 28/4 in the fourth over. Suraj Seepaul (24 not out) and Leonardo Julien (14 not out) rescued the Preysal innings with an unbroken 38-run fifth-wicket partnership to guide their team to 66/4 in 5.2 overs.

Seepaul's knock came off eight deliveries and included two fours and two sixes.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Police 65/8 (10 overs) (Dwayne Bravo 14, Mark Deyal 3/11 (2 overs), Sunil Narine 2/13 (2 overs) vs Preysal 66/4 (5.2 overs) (Suraj Seepaul 24 not out, Leonardo Julien 14 not out; Yohan Lizama 1/3) Preysal won by six wickets

El Socorro Youth Movement 81/1 (8 overs) (Amir Jangoo 33 not out, Isaiah Rajah 32 not out; Ernil Ryan 1/13) vs Combine All Stars 79/4 (8 overs) (Ernil Ryan 26 not out, Hakim Mitchell 24, Ray Campbell 19; Jonathan Bootan 1/19, Isaiah Rajah 1/19) EYM won by two runs

SATURDAY'S MATCHES:

Combine All Stars vs Police, 4 pm

EYM vs Police, 6 pm