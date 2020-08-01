Hyatt’s Sparkling Sunday Lunch

Hyatt Regency Trinidad is merging the flavour and tastes of a good old Trini Sunday lunch with international styles and tastes in its latest lunch offering called The Sparkling Sunday Lunch.

Anthony Sturge, Hyatt’s assistant venue manager said to Newsday, “Our Sparkling Sunday Lunch is a spin-off of our initial Sunday brunch. We realised there is a need for a true Trini Sunday lunch with the real home flavours.”

He said Hyatt’s team has tried to incorporate the true Trini Sunday lunch with its local and international cuisine by creating the Sparkling Lunch Buffet. He added that it is known for a great variety offering sushi, a sparkling bar offering its patrons a complimentary glass of wine, salads, a cold cut station with cheeses among others.

For an additional cost patrons can drink unlimited wine for the time that they enjoy lunch.

Its buffets are outfitted with food guards to protect its guests from anyone contaminating the food and staff with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) serve all of the food to its guests. The staff also use food-grade sanitiser to ensure that the place is safe.

Sturge said there are more than 15-16 pastry items on the buffet.

Guests can also look forward to a lolly cart with ice cream too.

“We are ready to bring back the real true home feeling on a Sunday when the lolly man is passing around,” Sturge said. He added that the buffet is unlimited and people can go back as many times as they like and all non-alcoholic beverages are included in the buffet.

The Sparkling Sunday Lunch runs from 12.30-2.30 pm.