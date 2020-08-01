4 new covid19 cases, all pending investigation

There are now 173 confirmed cases of covid19 in TT as four new cases have emerged overnight.

According to the Health Ministry's press release on Saturday morning, the four new cases are all pending investigation. This means it is currently uncertain where and how they contracted the virus.

The total number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the University of the West Indies (UWI) for testing remains at 7,950.

The total number of unique patient tests is 6,379 and 1,571 were repeated tests.

There are currently 29 covid19 positive cases in hospital – 27 at the Caura Hospital and two at the Couva Hospital.

The four new cases, the ministry said, are on their way to hospital.

No one is in any of the step-down facilities at this time.

The death toll remains eight and the number of people discharged at 132.