Zoo closed to public amid covid19 resurgence

The Zoological Society of TT (ZSTT) announced the Emperor Valley Zoo in Port of Spain will once again be closed to the public until further notice. The ZSTT released a statement on Wednesday, stating the Zoo will be closed from Thursday.

The statement said the closure will give the team time to “enhance guidelines and policies for a covid19 free environment.” The release also said the team are putting measures in place to enforce safety measures, particularly the wearing of masks and washing hands.

It said “The ZSTT places great value on all lives and will do all that is necessary to protect its staff and guests who comply with wearing of the face masks.”